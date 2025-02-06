The fourth and final round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Strand Vets-sponsored Winter Series Pro Sporting League was held at Meary Veg, Santon on Sunday.
The round attracted a field of 20 competitors taking part in dull and damp conditions.
The leader after the first layout was Michael Cross with 22 points, while in second on 20 was junior Joe Faragher with Mark Barnett and B class shooter Mark Riley joint third on 19. Leading C class at this stage was Jeff Corkill on 15.
The second layout, completely different to the first, returned some good scores.
In C class Sue Doyle finished in third place with 24 points, but there was a tie for first place between Ted Kermeen and Corkill with 33 points each.
There was also a tie in B class between Riley and Mark Hepworth who both shot 37 in joint third. Second in B went to Rob Corlett on 38, with Will Rand taking first place on 39.
There was also a tie for second place in A class between Faragher and Barnett on 40 but taking the top spot in A and also high gun on the day was Cross with 44.
Results: A Class 1, M. Cross 22, 22=44; 2=, M. Barnett 19, 21 and J. Faragher 20, 20=40. B Class 1, W. Rand 18, 21=39; 2, R. Corlett 17, 21=38; 3=, M. Hepworth 17, 20 and M. Riley 19, 18=37. C Class 1=, J. Corkill 15, 18 and T. Kermeen 14, 19=33; 3, S. Doyle 10, 14=24.
Overall league: A Class 1, M. Cross; 2, B. Faragher; 3, S. Cross. B Class 1, R. Corlett; 2, Z. Bellhouse; 3, R. Kneen. C Class 1, J. Corkill; 2, S. Doyle; 3, J. Kneen.
A shoot-off was required for second and third overall in A class between Brian Faragher and Stan Cross.
This Sunday is the final round of the Winter Series English Skeet League followed by the AGM at approximately 1pm - all members should attend.
