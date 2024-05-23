The third round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Tower Insurance DTL League was held at Meary Veg, Santon on Sunday.
The round saw a field 19 competitors taking part in near-ideal conditions. The leader after the first round was B class shooter John Moore with 71 points, while in joint second place were A class marksman Peter Kelly and C class Ted Kermeen both with a score of 70.
Not far behind them on 69 points in fourth place was B class shooter Jack Clague and making up the top six at this stage were club president Rob Marshall and patron David Morgan with 67.
After the second round Kermeen and Mike Whitehead finished joint second in C class on 129, but taking the class win with a total of 132 was Marshall.
George Davies was third in B class on 114, with Clague taking second on 130 but winning the class with 139 was Moore which was also the best score of the day.
Rob Corlett finished in third place in A class on 129 but taking second place in his first Down the Line shoot was Liam Kirkpatrick on 133, while the winner with a total of 134 points was Kelly.
The best round of the day went to Winky McCloud who shot the only straight for a score 71 points.
Results: A Class 1, P. Kelly 70, 64=134; 2, L. Kirkpatrick 63, 70=133; 3, R. Corlett 60, 69=129. B Class 1, J. Moore 70, 69=139; 2, J. Clague 69, 61=130; 3, G. Davies 57, 57=114. C Class 1, R. Marshall 67, 65=132; 2=, M. Whitehead 65, 64 and T. Kermeen 70, 59=129. In the afternoon the third round of the Manx Petroleum's Olympic skeet league was held at the Meary Veg range, which also had the Cannell Crossing Cup up for grabs.
The leader after the first round was Davis on 23 with Michael Cross and Giulio Fabrizio in joint second place on 20.
After the second round Fabrizio finished third on 38 with Cross taking second with 42 but winning with 44 and also claiming the Cannell Crossing Cup was Davis.
The third round of the Sadler Agricultural ABT was also supposed to be held, because of a trap fault, it did not take place. A new date will be announced soon.
This Sunday is the third round of the Pam and Dave Corlett Pro Sporting League. Duty officers this week are S. and M. Cross.
PETER KELLY