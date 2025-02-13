The fourth and final round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Utopia Hair Salon-sponsored Winter Series English Skeet League was held at Meary Veg, Santon on Sunday.
The event saw 20 competitors taking part in cold and breezy conditions.
The leader after the first round was A class shooter Stan Cross with a 24 which should have been a 25 but he forgot his safety catch on stand one.
In joint second place on 23 were Paul Mihailovits, Roman Sammer and B class marksman Mark Hepworth, then there were seven shooters tied on 22.
After a short break the second round got underway and in C class Chris Workman finished in third place with 38 points. Sue Doyle ended in second place on 39, but taking the class honours with 40 was Mike Whitehead.
In B class there was a tie for second place between Brian Faragher and Mark Barnett on 43 points, but winning the class with 44 was Mark Riley.
Paul Mihailovits finished third in A class with 46 points, but tying for first place with 47 were Stan Cross and junior Joe Faragher, the latter recording the only straight of the day in his second round.
Results: A Class 1=, J. Faragher 22, 25 and S. Cross 24, 23=47; 3, P. Mihailovits 23, 23=46. B Class 1, M. Riley 22, 22=44; 2=, B. Faragher 21, 22 and M. Hepworth 23, 20=43. C Class 1, M. Whitehead 20, 20=40; 2, S. Doyle 18, 21=39; 3, C. Workman 20, 18=38.
Overall league positions: A Class 1, J. Faragher (after a shoot-off); 2, P. Mihailovits; 3, S. Cross. B Class 1, M. Hepworth; 2, G. Fabrizio; 3, M. Simpson. C Class 1, M. Whitehead; 2, P. Fabrizio; 3, C. Workman.
This Sunday is the Winter Club All-Round Championship over one round of DTL, English skeet and pro sporting, with prizes up for grabs in A, B and C classes.
Duty officers are J. Moore and N. Barnett.
PETER KELLY