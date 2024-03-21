Glyn Hooson-Owen led home an impressive field of 30 shooters as the summer Sport Trap League burst into life at Blue Point on Sunday.
The northern marksman turned on the style to post a fine 41 on a tricky layout to take the honours, pipping Marty Kneen by a solitary shot. In turn, he was two ahead of fellow big guns Kevin Oates and Neil Parsons.
As C class shooters, the performances of Hooson-Owen and Richie Howland were particularly notable, the latter notching 37 alongside all-round talent Paul Mihailovits to finish second in his class and fourth overall.
Jamie Hancox’s 36 ensured he headed the way in B class from Mark Barnett and Davey Clague, with Nicky Barnett completing the C class podium.
It was again encouraging to see two newcomers to the sport with George Martin and Freddie Crowe taking part.
Results - Class A: 1, Marty Kneen 40; 2=, Neil Parsons and Kevin Oates 38. Class B: 1, Jamie Hancox 36; 2, Mark Barnett 33; 3, Davey Clague 32. Class C: 1, Glyn Hooson-Owen 41; 2, Richie Howland 37; 3, Nicky Barnett 31.
The final shoot at Ayre Clay Target Club ahead of a busy Easter weekend takes place this Sunday with the opening round of the summer English Skeet league over 50 and 100 targets. Entries close at 10am.
