As Storm Darragh came and went, the island’s own shooting whirlwind blasted through the field with chilling accuracy at Ayre Clay Target Club last Sunday.
Marty Kneen had to be on top form to emerge victorious in the second round of the English Sporting winter league, sponsored by Jason Bulliment, and he certainly was at Blue Point.
An overall score of 46, including three ‘straights’, ensured he topped the leaderboard from Paul Mihailovits and John Taylor, themselves in fine form to share the runners-up spot on the podium.
Alan Kinrade was only one shot adrift to claim third place, while the father and son duo of Alan and Arran Wade, alongside Tony Tongue, completed the top six positions by each hitting 43 of the 50 targets.
That also ensured Tony triumphed in B class from Mark Corrin and Davey Clague, while his namesake, David Clegg, notched 37 to seal his place as the leading marksman in C class.
A total of 20 shooters participated in dry but cold and windy conditions.
Results: Class A 1, Marty Kneen 46; 2=, Paul Mihailovits and John Taylor 45; 3, Alan Kinrade 44. Class B 1, Tony Tongue 43; 2, Mark Corrin 40; 3, Davey Clague 38. Class C 1, David Clegg 37; 2, Brian Mylrea 31; 3, Jackie Clague 28.
The second round of the winter English Skeet league, sponsored by Paul’s Gun Stocks, takes the spotlight this Sunday (December 15). Final sign-in is at 10am.
JAMES DAVIS