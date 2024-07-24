The fourth round of the Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League was held at Meary Veg, Santon at the weekend.
A total of 26 competitors took part in the Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club event in near-ideal conditions, with the Wilf Cannell Handicap Cup also up for grabs.
There was a four-way tie for first place after the first round with A class pair Paul Mihailovits and Stan Cross, plus the B class’s Brian Faragher and junior Zac Bellhouse all hitting 25 straights.
The C class’s Andre Vishnjov was next on 24, followed by five shooters on 23.
After the second round Ted Kermeen and Madelaine Simpson were in equal second place in C class with 44 points. In first place was Vishnjov with 47.
There was also a tie for second place in B class between Brian Faragher and Will Rand on 47. One point ahead in first place on 48 was Bellhouse.
There was another tie for third in A class between Rachael Bowen-Matthews and Jeff Corkill on 47 points each.
In second place on 49 was Stan Cross, but taking A class and high gun overall was Paul Mihailovits with 50 straight.
In the handicap section for the Wilf Cannell Handicap Cup, Vishnjov was the winner with 56 points with Doyle next on 55 followed by Simpson on 54.
A total of 16 shooters carried to complete a 100 targets and Mihailovits just missed out on a 100 straight dropping a target in his last round for a 99.
Next week is the Meary Veg sporting Grand Prix sponsored by Irene Stockil. Entries for this event are now closed.
Duty officers this week are Stan and Michael Cross.
PETER KELLY