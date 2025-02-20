Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s All-Round Championship was held at Meary Veg, Santon in very cold but dry conditions on Sunday.
This was the last of the winter series of shoots. With DTL and English skeet being shot at the same time, there was no leaderboard until these were completed.
The clear leader at this stage was John Moore on 141 points, with last year's champion Mike Walker in second on 134 followed by Mark Riley in third with on 133.
The leading B class shooter was Calum Craine on 131, with David Morgan leading C class on 101.
The final discipline was pro sporting which was shot in reverse order and, once it was all completed, it produced the following results.
Third in C class went to Les Devlin on 137, with David Morgan taking second place on 140 but winning the class with 143 points was Brian Kelly.
Ted Kermeen was third in B class on 181 with Rob Corlett taking second on 183, but first in this class with 185 went to Calum Craine.
In A class Stan Cross was third on 173, with Peter Kelly taking second on 181 and in first place with 188 was last year's winner Mike Walker.
But the star of the show was John Moore who even hit three rabbits, took the high gun prize and also the Richard Holt High Gun Cup by one point with a score of 189.
All the prizes were presented at the end of the shoot along with all the overall league prizes. All unclaimed awards can be collected at the clubhouse before the beginning of the summer season.
This weekend is a work party to get the range ready for the summer season – members are asked to try to attend and help. Duty officers are W. Rand and B. Faragher.
PETER KELLY