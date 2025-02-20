When it comes to English skeet, Paul Mihailovits was in a league of his own once again at Ayre Clay Target Club’s at the weekend.
The Ramsey marksman dropped only two shots to emerge a runway winner of the final round of the club’s English Skeet winter league.
By hitting 48 clays (including a 25 straight) in very windy and cold conditions, the Hungarian ace not only sealed victory on the day but confirmed himself as the winner of the league at Blue Point with a 100 percent record.
Jeff Corkill was the runner-up from respective class winners Nick Barham and Arthur Hayes and Madeline Simpson.
Results: Class A 1, Paul Mihailovits 48; 2, Jeff Corkill 39. Class B 1, Arthur Hayes 37; 2, Madeline Simpson 27. Class C 1, Nick Barham 38.
This Sunday (February 23), it’s the conclusion of the ACTC winter season and the final round of the Sportrap League.
Also up for grabs is the annual Top Spec Trophy over 100 targets. Entries close at 10am.
JAMES DAVIS