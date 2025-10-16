The fifth and final round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Riela Yachts-sponsored Sport Trap League was held at the Meary Veg range in Santon at the weekend.
The event saw a field of 19 shooters taking part in near-ideal conditions.
The leaders at the halfway stage were John Moore and Zack Bellhouse with scores of 22, while one point behind on 21 were Ben Stembridge and Peter Kelly followed by Rob Corlett on 20.
Once the second round was shot, it produced the following results. In C class there was a three-way tie for second place between David Morgan, Sue Doyle and Les Devlin all on 32 points, but taking the class win 33 was Jeannie Robertson.
Mark Corrin was third in B class with 32 points, while Mike Walker took second on 33 but winning the class with 40 was John Moore.
In A class Rob Corlett was third on 39 but there was a tie for high gun between Bellhouse and Stembridge on 43.
Results: A Class 1=, B. Stembridge 21, 22 and Z. Bellhouse 22, 21=43; 3, R. Corlett 20, 19=39. B Class 1, J. Moore 22, 18=40; 2, M. Walker 16, 17=33; 3, M. Corrin 17, 15=32. C Class 1, J. Robertson 17, 16=33; 2=, L. Devlin 15, 17/S. Doyle 18, 14 and D. Morgan 16, 16=32.
This Sunday is the last round of the Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League, with entries closing at 10am. Duty officers this week are S. Craine and M. Walker.
The club’s annual dinner will take place on Saturday, November 8 – members are asked to get their names down as soon as possible for the evening.
PETER KELLY
