Arran Wade led the ‘W’ contingent as he triumphed in the third round of the Down the Line Winter League at Ayre Clay Target Club’s Blue Point range on Sunday.
The 21 year-old marksman pipped his compatriots by the narrowest of margins to take top spot in another closely fought battle for DTL supremacy.
Sponsored by Field and Range, the competition attracted 20 shooters in cloudy conditions but it was the top six who stood out from the crowd once the fog cleared.
Wade edged out Walker and head of the B class field, Moffatt, and it was mighty tight immediately behind with Ted Kermeen hot on their heels, followed swiftly by Alan Kinrade and talented C class shooter Callum Craine.
In A class, Alan Wade completed the top three, with Glyn Hooson-Owen and Jamie Hancox rounding off the top three in C class.
Results: Class A 1, Arran Wade 44/130; 2, Mike Walker 44/128; 3, Alan Wade 40/116.
Class B: 1, Nigel Moffatt 44/128; 2, Ted Kermeen 45/122; 3, Alan Kinrade 42/121.
Class C: 1, Callum Craine 43/119; 2, Glyn Hooson-Owen 38/114; 3, Jamie Hancox 38/107.
The third round of the sportrap winter league takes centre stage at Ayre Clay Target Club this Sunday (January 26). Entries close at 10am.
Next month’s action gets underway on Sunday, February 2 with the fourth round of the Field and Range sponsored down the line league, then seven days later it’s the fourth round of the Jason Bulliment Joinery-sponsored English sporting league.
The following week – on February 16 – is the fourth round of the Paul’s Gunstocks-sponsored English skeet league, before the month ends with the fourth round of the Manx Vehicle Glass sport trap league which also features the Top Spec Trophy.
JAMES DAVIS