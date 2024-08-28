Manx Tri Club is holding two coaching sessions over the next few days.
On Friday evening (August 30) at 6.30pm at the Mooragh Park, the club will be running an open-water swim session in the park’s lake.
On Sunday morning (September 1) the club will also be holding a transition clinic at the NSC starting at 10am.
Both courses are still open to members and non-members of the Manx Tri Club. Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.
- Team and individual entries for the championships, which includes both sprint and standard distances, close this Sunday, September 1. Enter online at https://www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?elid=Y&event_id=13772&fbclid=IwY2xjawE73ZdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHfcc42H8uwOigwrmAxLlL89pDhfTEG246GPUcBqdJkfyXywHtzx_eNbQ_w_aem_xR6ydTx4aAf9EkD0jCLyIg