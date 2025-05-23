The Blackford Financial Services Pre-TT Classic gets underway this Friday from 6pm with practising over the 4.24-mile Billown course in the south of the island.
There will be further qualifying on Saturday afternoon from 12.30pm, followed by racing in the evening and Sunday afternoon.
Race one is the Singles event at 6.20pm in which Mike Hose, local man Paul Cassidy and Will Loder are the likely favourites in the 350cc class, along with Barry Davidson and Ewan Hamilton in the 250s.
The 1100cc Classic race is scheduled for 7pm, with former winners Andy Hornby, Mike Hose and Alan Oversby all entered, but the one to watch will undoubtedly be Harley Rushton of Ingleton on Ted Woof’s G50 Matchless.
There are no former winners in the Geoff Duke Junior Superbike race at 7.40pm.
With all the machines from the 1990s, including some very competitive 250 two-strokes and pre-injection 600s, it is possible that local riders Dan Sayle and Grant Thomson could be close to the business-end of the race.
Sayle will jump straight off his 250 Honda into the chair of Dave Molyneux’s TR750 Suzuki outfit for the first sidecar race of the meeting.
Molyneux, who retired from international racing last year, recently suffered his first injury since 2006 when he slipped on the stairs of his workshop and broke an ankle. He is hopeful of being fit enough to give the Suzuki its first outing.
The field is a strong one with the likes of Eddy Wright/Trevor Johnson, Danny Quirk/Sharon Reeves, Greg Lambert/Andy Haynes, Mike Cooks and solo TT regular Indi Dokoupil, Tony Thirkell/William Moralee and Kenny Howles/Rob Coppock.
Four of the 15 crews entered are from the near Continent.
This race is scheduled for an 8.15pm start.
Roads will close again the following afternoon (Sunday) at 1pm for the remaining six races which are as follows: 500cc Senior (1.20pm), 250cc Classic and 125cc Post-Classic (2pm), 350cc Junior Classic (2.40pm), 400cc, a new addition (3.20pm), Post-Classic Superbike (4pm) and Sidecar race two (4.40pm).