Mike Browne has made a late switch of team ahead of next week’s TT.
Browne was due to ride for debutants MLav Racing alongside 16-time winner Ian Hutchinson, but will now campaign a similar BMW M1000RR in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races for KTS.
The two-time podium finisher suffered several technical issues with the MLav Racing BMW at the North West 200 and that, combined with a slow supply in key components, left his participation at the TT in doubt.
However, MLav team owner Michael Laverty has given permission for him to take over the KTS Racing machine.
Commenting on this opportunity, Browne said: ‘Firstly, I would like to wish Jamie a speedy recovery. I am very keen to get going with the KTS Racing team and have high hopes to better the results of last year.’
KTS Racing team owner Kevin Watret added: ‘We are all gutted to have Jamie injured following his off at the North West 200 and wish him a speedy recovery. We welcome Mike on board with KTS. Let’s see if we can get him some good results.’
Browne will ride a Yamaha YZF-R6 for the Boyde Precision Engineering/Russell Racing team in the event’s two Supersport races. The team and Browne will also join forces with Ryan Farquhar’s KMR outfit to tackle the Supertwin events on a Kawasaki.
