Manx Hockey Association hosted its annual veterans’ tournament at King William’s College on the Saturday before last, bringing together players past and present for a day of competitive action and remembrance.
Held in honour of local hockey stalwarts Deb Mark, Barbara Kniveton and James Shimmin, the event continues to celebrate their contributions to the sport.
Glorious sunshine at the Castletown venue set the stage for a superb day of hockey.
Seven teams took part, divided into two pools, with each side playing round-robin fixtures to determine semi-finalists.
Following the group stages and a play-off for pool B runners-up, the competition reached its final four.
In the first semi-final, Vikings overcame Castletown 2 in a strong performance. The second semi-final saw Castletown 1 edge out Bacchas in a closely fought encounter, setting up a thrilling final between the two pool-topping teams.
The final proved a fitting climax to the day. Castletown 1 pushed the defending champions all the way, but it was Vikings who prevailed, winning 3-2 to lift the trophy for the second consecutive year.
A fantastic £800 was raised for charity through the event and thanks were extended to all players, umpires, supporters and volunteers.
Special mentions went to the Daily Grind for providing refreshments, King William’s College for hosting the event, and to Ros for her efforts in organising another successful tournament.
With sunshine, skill, and great sportsmanship on display, the Vets Tournament once again proved to be a highlight of the Manx hockey calendar.
