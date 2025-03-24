Colby AFC lifted the Ardern and Druggan Combination Two league title on Saturday following a 6-3 win at home to Douglas and District.
After sealing the league title with a 4-1 away in at Gymns in early March, the Moonlighters suffered a champions hangover last week with a narrow defeat at home to Braddan - a hangover which looked to be continuing when D&D took the lead through Joe Lewis in the opening couple of minutes.
Starting off the game sloppily, Colby were soon level when James Galloway raced through on goal and coolly finished into the bottom corner, a feat which was soon replicated by Jack Skillicorn to put the home side in front.
Then came two moments of brilliance before the break, with Sam Woolland scoring a screamer from 25 yards before William Smith hit a sweet strike on the volley for D&D from the same distance to make it 3-2.
The champions then pulled clear after the break, with goals from Connor Thompson, Seb Spiers and Jack Fordham making it 6-2 before a late consolation from Curtis Davey.
The full-time whistle brought large cheers from the home support as the title party began.
The Moonlighters were presented with the trophy and medals by Scott Christian and Kevin Druggan from league sponsor Ardern and Druggan Ltd, alongside the Isle of Man FA’s vice president Shaun Gritton.
Combi manager Josh Mcfee commented: ‘It’s been an amazing season, and the lads have shown nothing but fight and determination all season long.
‘They’ve given it their all and they deserve to enjoy this moment.’
His side were unrelenting in their pursuit of the title, scoring a whopping 109 goals in 22 games and achieving 58 points, while only losing twice all season.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man FA added: ‘A huge congratulations to everyone at Colby - we hope you enjoyed your weekend.’