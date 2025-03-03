Colby sealed the Ardern and Druggan Combination Two title with a comfortable 4-1 win away at Gymns on Saturday.
The Moonlighters headed into the game at Tromode Park knowing that a win would see them crowned champions after a hugely successful season which has also seen them score over 100 goals.
The first half was a cagey and tight affair, with neither side being able to find a breakthrough before the interval.
But not long after half-time, the away side took the lead when Ste Collister was played through down the right and his low cross to the back post was emphatically converted by Jack Skillicorn.
Skillicorn couldn’t quite grab his second when his shot on the angle went just wide, before Dave Thomas’ precise effort on the edge of the box hit the inside of the post and was collected by goalkeeper James Brown.
The pressure paid off midway through the second half when Mikey Thompson’s low ball into the area was missed by a Gymns defender and fell to the feet of Seb Spiers, who tapped into the empty net to double the lead.
The ever-lively Collister soon made it 3-0 when he coolly finished into the bottom corner after being played through one on one with Brown.
Colby manager Josh McFee was hopeful of a clean sheet but, despite the heroics of goalkeeper Kane Bibby, his side conceded a late consolation when Ollie Horbury was left unmarked at the back post to tap home following a delivery into the box.
Any hopes of a late fightback were soon dashed, as a long ball over the top was collected by substitute Jack Fordham who struck a sweet volley into the top corner to seal the win and the title.
Champagne-fueled celebrations were to follow at full-time, with the Moonlighters now looking forward to getting their hands on the trophy against Braddan on March 15.