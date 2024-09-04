The fierce southern derby between Colby and Castletown was abandoned prior to kick-off on Tuesday evening following disagreements over the state of the pitch and a verbal altercation between players from both sides.
The Division Two fixture was about to begin at 6.25pm when Castletown manager Garry Sansbury voiced his concerns and disapproval at the state of the pitch at Station Fields.
He claimed that there was animal excrement on the pitch and a argument erupted between the coaching staff of both clubs.
An altercations between two players then flared up, with a Colby player having to be held back by his teammates after he was infuriated by something an opposition player had said.
This led to Castletown players walking off the pitch and back into the changing room, including Sansbury and his coaching team.
Due to Town’s concerns about the main pitch at Station Fields, Colby players then proceeded to move the goals to the allocated ‘second’ pitch further up the playing fields, in the hope that the game could proceed.
However, after roughly 15 minutes of waiting, the home side were informed that the Castletown players would not be emerging from the changing room and the game was abandoned.
It is currently unclear whether the second-tier fixture will be replayed or if Colby will be awarded the three points.
Isle of Man Today has approached the Isle of Man FA for comment, but is yet to receive a response.