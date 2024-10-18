A group of four local mountain bike racers recently took part in the Trans Nomad Four-day MTB Enduro.
The event, located deep in the Spanish Pyrenees, is famed for its huge climbs, epic views and unspoilt terrain.
The 'blind’ racing format (which means stage racing on unseen trails) covered 145km, with 18 timed stages.
There was 6,400m of vertical ascent and 9,300m of descent at a maximum altitude of 2,600m over four days on the bike. This was set to test fitness and endurance all the way down to the final flag.
Riders were blessed with one part uplift each morning which at the time seemed like a false sense of security, as when out of the minibus the serious toil of hiking a bike commenced, some of the climbs being two hours in duration.
The full team of Manx MTB Enduro riders excelled in the environment and paced themselves accordingly.
Super grand vet Steve Collins dominated the over-50 category with the win and 15th overall.
Dixie Griffin put an excellent ride together to claim fifth also in the over-50s, followed by Giles Morris in sixth, while the ever-improving traveller Ton Ton Bangero had a consistent ride with eighth in the over-30s and 19th overall.
ROBIN SIMPSON-GREEN