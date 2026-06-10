The King’s Baton Relay will visit the Isle of Man later this week, ahead of the Commonwealth Games getting underway in Glasgow next month.
For the first time, every Commonwealth nation and territory is receiving its own baton, with each designing and decorating its own.
Island artist and archer Lesley Sleight designed the Isle of Man’s baton, which incorporates Manx scenes and icons.
All 74 batons will be reunited at the opening ceremony for the Glasgow Games on Thursday, July 23, with the King’s Baton Relay having visited every nation across the Commonwealth.
The Manx leg of the baton relay will commence this Saturday (June 13) when it visits the Curraghs Wildlife Park.
This will be a celebration of the Isle of Man being the only whole nation Biosphere, before the baton visits locations across the island ahead of its departure on Thursday, June 18.
KING’S BATON RELAY SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 13:
10am-12pm at Curraghs Wildlife Park - A celebration of the Isle of Man as the only whole nation Biosphere (invitation-only event for Biosphere partners).
1-2pm at Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club (Doctors’ Meadow, Castletown)
3-4pm at Onchan Park - Isle of Man Lawn Bowls competition
4.15-5.30pm at the NSC - swimming gala
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Sunday, June 14:
7.30-9.45am at Mooragh Park, Ramsey - Manx Middle Distance Triathlon
10-10.45am at Ramsey Lifeboat Station - RNLI
10.45am-12pm - RNLI Lifeboat trip from Ramsey to Peel
12-2pm at Peel beach - Beach Buddies Beach Clean contributing to the Commonwealth Clean Oceans campaign
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Monday, June 15:
12.30-1.30pm at University College Isle of Man
6-8pm at Centre 21 - celebrating the charities involved in Project 21 with their very own version of the Commonwealth Games
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Tuesday, June 16:
5.30-6.15pm at the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway (NSC) - RL360 Youth Cycling League
6.30-8pm at Government House - Lieutenant Governor’s reception honouring all previous Commonwealth athletes that have represented Team Isle of Man
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Wednesday, June 17:
10-10.30am - Douglas Horse Tram celebrates 150 years
10.30-11.15am - a trip on the electric railway from Douglas to Laxey
11.30am-12.30pm Laxey Wheel Heritage Site
4-4.30pm at Sports Institute gym - weightlifting with Team Isle of Man athlete Alfie Bezance
4.30-5pm at NSC track and Sports Institute - Sport Aid academy athletes
5-7pm at the NSC - Isle of Man Athletics track competition
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Thursday, June 18:
11am-12pm - Rushen Abbey Heritage Site visit with primary schools from the south (Arbory, Ballasalla, Rushen, Phurt Le Moirrey).
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