The schedule for the visit to the Isle of Man of the King’s Baton Relay has been announced.
Ahead of the Commonwealth Games getting underway in Glasgow next month, the Manx leg of the baton relay will commence on Saturday, June 13 at Curraghs Wildlife Park.
This will be a celebration of the Isle of Man as the only whole nation Biosphere, before the baton visits locations across the island before its departure on Thursday, June 18.
For the first time, every Commonwealth nation and territory is receiving its own baton, with each designing and decorating its own.
All 74 batons will be reunited at the opening ceremony for the Glasgow Games on Thursday, July 23, with the King’s Baton Relay having visited every nation across the Commonwealth.
Local artist and archer Lesley Sleight designed the Isle of Man’s baton, which incorporates Manx scenes and icons.
A full schedule will appear in one of next week’s newspapers.
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