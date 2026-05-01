The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games medal has been unveiled, showcasing a ground-breaking inclusive design that organisers say reflects both the host city’s identity and the spirit of the Games.
Revealed at The Glasgow School of Art in the presence of the Duke of Edinburgh, the medal is the first in Commonwealth Games history to incorporate braille and tactile features, ensuring accessibility for all athletes.
A total of 215 gold medals will be awarded across 10 sports and six Para sports when the Games return to Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, with a record 47 golds in Para events.
Designed by artist and Glasgow School of Art resident Militsa Milenkova, the medal stands out for its distinctive Reuleaux triangle shape.
Its design draws inspiration from Glasgow’s coat of arms and industrial heritage, including the iconic Finnieston Crane, with textured elements echoing traditional tartan patterns. The medal also features three raised levels symbolising the podium positions.
Milenkova said she aimed to create a meaningful symbol of both the city and the athletes’ achievements, emphasising inclusion as a core element.
‘I wanted it to resonate with competitors and reflect Glasgow as my chosen home,’ she said.
The medal is part of a wider effort to highlight local creativity, with other elements of the Games - including the official tartan, the King’s Baton and the countdown clock - also designed by Glasgow-based artists.
Glasgow 2026 chair George Black described the medal as ‘extraordinary’, highlighting its bold design and inclusive ethos.
Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, swimmer Duncan Scott, praised its unique shape and the addition of braille, calling it ‘quite special’.
Commonwealth Sport president Dr Donald Rukare added that the design captures the ambition of a ‘reimagined Games’, with accessibility at its heart.
The Isle of Man is expected to send a team in the region of 20 to 30 athletes to the Games, with selection expected to be confirmed shortly.
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