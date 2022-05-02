Commonwealth Games team confirmed for Birmingham

The final 11 names for the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been confirmed this morning, including one paralympian for the first time.

Team Isle of Man for the Birmingham Games this summer will consist of 32 competitors - 14 female and 18 male, plus three further reserves.

The latter will be drafted in should any of the selected athletes need to withdraw from the team in advance of the Games which take place between July 28 and August 8.

New additions in the final raft announced today (Tuesday) are swimmers Peter Allen and Harry Robinson; athletes Rachael Franklin, Glen Quayle and Sarah Webster; boxers Jade Burden and Jamie Devine; cyclists Jessie Carridge and Tyler Hannay; plus lone badminton player Jessica Li and Kim Dean in the para powerlifting competition.

The three reserves named are triathlete Will Draper, swimmer Olivia Marshall and cyclist Leon Mazzone.

Last September, the provisional selection of 12 consisted of athletes Sarah Astin and Ollie Lockley, cyclists Anna Christian, Lizzie Holden, Amelia Sharpe, Matt Bostock, Sam Brand, Mark Cavendish, Mark Christian and Max Walker, along with swimmers Laura Kinley and Joel Watterson.

Four months later in January the names of athletes Joe Harris and David Mullarkey were added, along with cyclists Becky Storrie, Tom Mazzone and reigning British road race champion Ben Swift, along with lone gymnast Tara Donnelly, triathlete Niall Caley and swimmers Alex Bregazzi and Emma Hodgson.

The list of officials and team sport managers accompanying the athletes at the Games will be announced in the near future.

Commonwealth Games Association Isle of Man president Basil Bielich commented: ‘The CGA would like to congratulate all the athletes selected to represent the Isle of Man at the Games at Birmingham 2022.

‘Our sporting community has risen to the challenges presented by Covid and the restrictions on participation in sport over the last two years, and we believe we have been able to select a very strong team to represent the island.

‘For these Games, we implemented a new process of selection which was designed to enable athletes to plan their preparation and training programmes with more certainty and confidence.

‘We have also been extremely grateful for the support that Isle of Man Sport has given us. We are working closely together to give our athletes as much support as possible.

‘Our plans for our participation in Birmingham and supporting activities are well underway.