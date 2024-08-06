After a five-year gap, Conor Cummins will make his return to the classic races around the Mountain Course at this month’s Manx Grand Prix.
The Ramsey Rocket will line-up on a 500cc Steadplan Honda in the four-lap Carole Nash Classic Senior race on Saturday, August 23 and although it will be his first appearance at the MGP, he was an almost ever-present at the Classic TT between 2013 and 2019.
Cummins’s only previous outings in the Classic Senior race came in 2013 and 2016 when he was forced to retire on each occasion, but he did lap at more than 107mph during the latter.
2013 also saw him take seventh place in the Classic Junior race on Tony Dunnell’s Manx Norton, but his best results at the Classic TT, perhaps unsurprisingly, came in the Classic Superbike race.
In the same year, Cummins was on the podium coming second on the Team Classic Suzuki, then again in 2018 when he came third on the 500cc Padgett’s Yamaha.
He took fourth the following year on the same machine.
The 38 year old had hoped to contest the Classic Superbike race again this year but instead will focus his efforts on the 500cc Honda and the Classic Senior race where he will hope to feature prominently on the leaderboard.