Conor Cummins has withdrawn from the remainder of this year’s Isle of Man TT Races.
No reasons have been given for the Manxman’s decision yet but, in a short statement, the Ramsey Rocket said: ‘I have withdrawn from the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races with immediate effect, and will provide an update on my plans for the remainder of the season in the coming weeks.
‘I’d like to thank all my sponsors and family for their continued support and wish my fellow competitors the best for the remainder of the TT.’
Earlier this year, Cummins re-signed with the Milenco by Padgett’s team for an eighth successive year following a period of speculation as to who he would ride for in 2024.
The Manxman ultimately chose to remain with team and, after a viral illness sidelined him for much of last year’s TT, he was determined to be back on the podium and in the hunt for race victories this time around.
The 12-time podium finisher retired from the opening Supersport race last Saturday and the Superbike race on Sunday, before finishing eighth in Thursday’s Superstock TT.