Corinthians clinched the Dixcart Railway Cup thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Peel at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
Sean Doyle’s second-half header was enough to settle the clash between the top two sides in this season’s Canada Life Premier League.
Much delayed because of postponements earlier in the campaign, the traditional Yuletide competition only sprang into action the previous week when the semi-finals were played.
Newly-crowned Premier League champions Peel booked their place in the final with a narrow 1-0 win over western rivals St John’s, while Corinthians defeated Union Mills 4-0 thanks largely to a hat-trick from FC Isle of Man star Doyle.
And it was the latter man who grabbed the decisive goal in the final, heading home from close range to seal victory.
Full report and photos in this week's Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.