The thought of running seven marathons in seven days is too much to contemplate for most mere mortals, but 57-year-old Geoff Rice took it all in his stride last week.
The self-employed gardener from Peel has raised in excess of £3,300 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.
He completed five laps of a set course round Peel Hill daily, involving two climbs to Corrin’s Folly on each lap of a tad more than five miles.
The ascent was a little over 5,000ft per day, so more than 35,000ft for the week.
The total mileage was 183 miles and he averaged around five hours per marathon on what was a hilly route.
At the end of what had been a hot week weatherwise, he enjoyed the final day as it rained for most of the run. ‘It was a refreshing change,’ said Geoff, whose main issue was blisters.