Joao Marques’s match-winning two-goal salvo for Corinthians has earned him a place in the latest Media Isle of Man Team of the Week.
The striker helped the Whites record one of the results of the season so far when they came from behind to beat Peel on their own turf in the west of the island last Saturday.
Therefore, Marques takes his place in a three-man front row in the latest hypothetical XI.
Joining him in the attacking third is another player who impressed at Douglas Road, namely Tomas Brown who was in fine form once again and must be an early contender for the player of the year honours.
Completing the front three is Ayre United’s Danny Oram who has returned to first team action in style recently and produced one of the goals of the season with a wonder strike against Foxdale.
Also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in Andreas was Shaun Kelly, another player who has returned to top form this season, scoring to help the Tangerines stay top of the table.
Kelly takes his place in a three-man midfield alongside Peel’s Matty Woods and Laxey’s Ben Ramsay.
The latter turned in an excellent performance in the middle as the Miners recorded an impressive victory over St Mary’s, while Woods produced another fine game against the Whites in what was by all accounts a highly competitive contest.
Laxey’s Tom Cowin delivered a man-of-the-match performance against St Mary’s during what was a superb afternoon for those at the back, therefore he lines up in a four-man defence.
Joining him is Ayre’s Jamie Callister, Ramsey’s Dominic Parish and Rushen United’s Steven Harris.
The latter and Scott Mason made a solid pairing at the back for Rushen in their hard-fought victory at Onchan, with Harris just nudging his team-mate to claim a TotW spot.
Parish stepped into the back four against Marown from his usual left-back berth and enjoyed a fine afternoon, while Callister is enjoying an outstanding season once again at the back and kept up his form against Foxdale.
Claiming the goalkeeper of the week honours is Peel’s Ryan Tate who, despite ending on the losing side, was in fine form to keep the westerners in contention against Corinthians.
During what was an impressive Saturday for the men in the middle, Rob Slinger pinched the referee of the week honours with a fine game during the Peel v Corinthians clash.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Ryan Tate (Peel)
Defence
Tom Cowin (Laxey)
Jamie Callister (Ayre)
Dominic Parish (Ramsey)
Steve Harris (Rushen)
Midfield
Ben Ramsay (Laxey)
Shaun Kelly (Ayre)
Matty Woods (Peel)
Attack
Tomas Brown (Peel)
Joao Marques (Corinthians)
Danny Oram (Ayre)
Referee
Rob Slinger (Peel v Corinthians)