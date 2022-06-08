Corlett and Howe impress in sidecar champs

Jack Corlett of Crosby and his passenger Jamie Howe from Milton Keynes produced an excellent ride to win round five of the ACU British Sidecar Trials Championship in the West of England recently.

The Andy Cheeseman Trial took place at The Grove, Islington, near Exeter over two laps of 18 sections.

Corlett and Howe dropped a single five, three dabs and a single three to finish on a total of 11 marks, seven fewer than reigning champions and current leaders Jon Tuck and Matt Sparkes.

Beth Thomas of Foxdale finished third with her partner Luke Golding on 27 marks.

Olly Lace and Step Hardman were runners-up to former top solo rider Steve Saunders and his daughter Izzy in the intermediate class.

John Corlett and Harry Gell of Patrick finished third in the Clubman class on their 300 Gas Gas.

The latter pair were runners-up the following day in round six at Compton Greenfield, near Bristol after an extremely close contest.

Lee Granby and Paul Randall won with a loss of five, but Corlett and Gell were one of three crews on six, luckily getting the nod on a tie-break.

Lace and Hardman were again runners-up in the Inters, but Jack Corlett and Howe slipped to fourth in the championship class with a loss of 52.

Josh Golding and Sam Tuck won on 13, with Tuck/Sparkes again runners-up on 22 and Golding/Thomas third on 42.