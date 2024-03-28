Mark Corrin came through the ranks to emerge as the winner of the opening round of the summer English Skeet league at Ayre Clay Target Club last weekend.
His score of 44 was enough to take top spot, not just in B class but overall from regular duo Paul Mihailovits and Jeff Corkill.
On a day when the B class marksmen took three of the top five places in the Penketh Millar competition, Mike Walker and Peter Lowe tied for third place just ahead of the ‘bald eagle’ Dave Corlett.
On a rare English skeet outing, Winkie Macleod led home the C class field from the fast-improving duo of Barry Jones and Jeannie Robertson.
The shooting continued at Blue Point with a number of participants staying onto compete in the 100-bird league and there were no prizes for guessing who was top of the tree.
Island Games medallist Mihailovits topped the leaderboard with a final score of 86, only one ahead of Corkill who produced anther consistent showing, followed by Corlett (83), Lowe (79) and Robertson (61).
Results: Class A 1=, Jeff Corkill and Paul Mihailovits 43; 2, Dave Corlett 41. Class B 1, Mark Corrin 44; 2 (joint), Mike Walker and Peter Lowe 42. Class C 1, Winkie Macleod 38; 2, Barry Jones 35; 3, Jeannie Robertson 29.
Two Manx championships will be determined over Easter weekend, both on Easter Day (Sunday).
The 2024 100-bird Universal Trench Manx Championship will be shot from 10am, with the Double Trap Manx Championship due to start shortly after the 1pm cut-off for entries.
There will also be skeet practice for any club members wishing to shoot.
JAMES DAVIS