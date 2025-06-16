FC Isle of Man manager Paul Jones has said the club has looked at the way it ‘recruits’ its players from the local game ahead of the new campaign.
The club began preparations for its sixth season in the English non-league pyramid at the weekend with its first pre-season session at the Bowl.
Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, Jones revealed the Ravens have made changes to the way it scouts and recruits island players ahead of the forthcoming campaign.
The former Rushen United coach said: ‘When we set the club up five years ago we knew we weren’t going to get everything right straightaway.
‘Every year we’re trying to do things a bit better. We’ve taken on board some feedback from the local game to make sure the entry route into the squad is as flexible as it can be over the course of a season.
‘We’ve got a really good grasp of who the players are we think have the potential to play for this football club, but we don’t know everything.
‘So rather than do the open training sessions like we have done in the past, we’ve invited a group in that we do want to work with to start with in pre-season.
‘We’re then going to open out a nomination or expression of interest to any player, manager or coach who would like us to take a look at them or one of their players through pre-season or at any time during the season.
‘Alex Harrison, who was doing the assistant manager role last season, is taking a bit of step back, but he and Juan Kinvig are going to lead on communicating with the local managers and coaches in making sure that we have a much more two-way correspondence with them.
‘Hopefully this will ensure the most appropriate players possible get the opportunity to show what they can do at the highest level open to them.
‘This club, and football in the Isle of Man, will only be as good as it can be if we all work together closely for the best interests of everyone.
‘Hopefully we can pick up a few players that way and it gives those players that tell everyone they should be involved the opportunity to put their hand up and we can take their interest seriously.’
The former Rushen United boss, who took over the role from Chris Bass Sr in 2022, added: ‘We’ve invited a lot of people in, but no everyone has said yes and some haven’t even replied which is frustrating and lacks a bit of politeness really more than anything else.
‘Everyone has to earn the right to wear the shirt - there has no promises been made.
‘We’re not really going to be able to see anyone who’s in the Isle of Man’s Island Games squad until after the Island Games next month. That’s just the way it is.
‘We’ll make the best of that situation and hopefully those that do get the opportunity to come in and really rinse it [pre-season] for everything it’s worth and we can start the season strong and go somewhere close to meeting our ambitions for this season.’
The club announced on Friday that it will play National League side Brackley Town at Ramsey’s Ballacloan Stadium on Saturday, July 12 ahead of Fleetwood Town, Altrincham and Radcliffe Borough visiting the Bowl the following week.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.