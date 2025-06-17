Manx professional footballer Adam Long has signed for Northern Irish outfit Coleraine.
The Bannsiders finished fifth in the Irish Premiership table last season and lost to Cliftonville in the competition’s Europa Conference League play-off final in May.
The 24 year old will now become the first Manx footballer to play in the Irish Premiership since fellow former St George’s defender Seamus Sharkey played for Glenavon during the 2019/20 season.
Long, who has previously played for Wigan Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Notts County in the English leagues, has signed a multi-year deal with his new club.
In a statement on the Coleraine website, which was confirmed on Monday, the former Ballakermeen student said: ‘I think it’s a great move for me.
‘I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago, and since then, I’ve really wanted to sign.
‘I’ve had a look around the local area, the ground and I just think it’s the perfect place for me to be.
‘I played local football in the Isle of Man until the age of 16, before being scouted to do my scholarship over at Wigan Athletic.
‘I was fortunate to be at that football club for five years of my life before moving onto Doncaster Rovers, and then Fylde.
‘I’ve been lucky enough to be given opportunities at clubs where it might not have happened at other places.
‘To be able to pick up plenty of game time at a really young age has been really beneficial for me.’
‘I’ve had different managers in the past who all play in a different way, so I’m more confident that I can adapt to the style the manager wants here.
‘Everyone seems to be right-footed these days, so to be able to offer something that other players might not be able to do is a big asset.’
Long will meet his new team-mates for the first time when pre-season gets under way next Monday, June 23, with the club’s first pre-season friendly away at Fleetwood Town at the end of next month.
‘I’m looking forward to getting in and meeting all the new lads,’ he added.
‘It’s a new place for me to live and I just can’t wait to get my feet under the ground.
‘I feel there could be exciting times at Coleraine and I’m delighted to be a part of it.’
New manager Ruaidhri Higgins said: ‘He will bring a real physical presence, he’s a big man and he gives you balance by being a left-footed centre-back.
‘He’s got a lot of really good attributes, he’s only 24 and I’m really excited to work with him.
‘He’s young, he’s hungry and he wants to come here and do well.
‘We’ve known about him for a wee while, we’ve studied his game and I’ve spoken to a lot of good people in England who have worked with him.
‘They have all spoken highly of him as a footballer who has the possibility of playing at a really, really high level.
‘Hopefully we can unlock that potential and he can kick on.’
