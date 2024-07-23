Talented all-rounder and reigning Isle of Man under-21 Sportsman of the Year Corrin Leeming claimed victory in the Durham 10km Road Race last Thursday evening.
The event, which is part of the Durham City Run Festival, attracted 1,411 runners and was staged over a twisty and technical loop around the historic city centre, including several cobbled street climbs, which proved slippery under foot after prior rain showers.
A small group, including Leeming who was running for the Western Athletics Club, quicky established itself at the front of the race in the opening kilometres, which gradually whittled down in size over the climbs.
The Island Games gold medallist moved to the front placing a dig at the 6km marker, enabling him to establish a gap which he gradually increased until the finish line to take a commanding win in an impressive personal best of 30 minutes 47 seconds, 55 seconds ahead of runner-up Adrian Bailes of Birtley AC.