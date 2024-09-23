Rob Cottier joined the illustrious list of Peel players to have played 500 games for the Douglas Road football club on Saturday.
Cottier became the 16th player to reach the landmark figure when he played for the Sunset City outfit’s combination side in the weekend’s 5-3 defeat at Ayre United.
The former island cap, and club’s former first-team manager, made his senior debut on September 19, 1998 during a 4-1 Combination One victory at Gymnasium.
‘However, over the following decade he has been chipping away at the target.
‘Accomplished in defence, and also in midfield earlier during his career, Rob has been a true servant of the club and is currently nurturing the youngsters in the combination ranks.
‘This has included turning out as goalkeeper when required, as he did at the weekend, and he has now joined his contemporaries Peter Kennaugh, Daniel Lace, Steven Corkill, Kevin Megson, Daniel Bell, Marc Kelly and the late Kelvin Dawson having made more than 500 appearances.’
Bell and Kelly both played alongside Cottier at the weekend, the former making his return from injury.
Cottier’s 500 appearances, includes 443 first-team games and 49 goals.