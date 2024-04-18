Isle of Man golfers Liam Cowin and Daryl Callister took part in their first off-island competitions of the season last weekend.
The Island Games duo were in action at Delamere Forrest Golf Club in Cheshire competing for the Delamere Horn.
There were 60 hopeful participants in the event, with the highest handicap of +0.4 in the 36-hole competition.
With rounds of 77 and 74, Cowin finished joint 27th, while Callister managed 71 and 77 for joint 16th place.
The eventual winner Andrew Haswell shot rounds of 70 and 66, having gone into the event as favourite after an impressive run of victories during the 2023 season.
The next event for the Isle of Man golf team will be at Silloth on Solway Golf Club in Cumbria on April 27.