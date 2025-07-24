The fourth round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Tower insurance DTL league was held at the Meary Veg range in Santon on Sunday.
The event saw a field of 15 competitors take part in mostly dry and overcast conditions, with the IoM Goats Highgun and Jack Harrison Handicap cups also up for grabs.
The leader after the first round was Calum Craine with a 24/72 round, while in joint second place with 24/71 rounds were Steven Craine and Mike Walker. They were followed by Phil Ward with 23/69 then Jack Clague and Peter Kelly next on 22/65.
After a short break the second round got underway and at the end Craine claimed the high gun cup and first place in C class with a very good score of 48/144.
Second in class was George Davies on 41/119, with Lyn McLeod in third place with 38/111. Steven Craine was the lone shooter in B class with 46/135.
Jack Clague was third in A class on 42/125, with Mike Walker taking second place with his new gun on 44/128 and first place in A class went to Phil Ward with 45/135.
The winner of the handicap cup was Steven Craine with 158 points.
This Sunday is the third round of the Suntera Global Sporting League, with the Ted Gohl Highgun Trophy and the Brian Faragher Handicap Cup also up for grabs.
Entries will close at 10am. Duty officers this week are M. Cross and J. Corkill.
For more information about Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club, visit the club’s Facebook page or its official website at https://iomclays.com/
