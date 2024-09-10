The two big names in the men’s race were at the front from the start. Locked together Callum Wilkinson and Cameron Corbishley passed 5km in a steady 21m 05s. Regular visitor Guy Thomas, winner of the Murray Lambden Open 20km in February, was an isolated third. Sole local entrant Chris Addy was looking comfortable for the first half, but soon after was attracting the attention of the judges. He was given a two-minute stint in the penalty zone and was ultimately a dnf. At 10km (41m 43s) Corbishley and Wilkinson were still trading blows, seemingly determined to break each other. As one forged a slight lead, the other would fight back and go to the front. Approaching 15km, Corbishley started to ease ahead and the gap seemed to stick. Getting faster and faster, he forged a lead of 120 metres.