Some of the best race walkers in the UK were among the entry for Manx Harriers’ 20 kilometre Isle of Man Race Walking Championship round the NSC raceway on Sunday.
Local organisers were delighted when this annual event was selected to incorporate the official UK 20km championships as well as the official England and RWA contests.
Callum Wilkinson and Abigail Jennings top the rankings in the 20km and, whilst they were both racing at the King George V Park venue for the first time, they were strong favourites to pick up the titles on offer. The women started two minutes ahead of the men, and Jennings was soon well clear of her rivals with Grazia Manzotti second and Rachael Greham leading the local charge in third.
As Jennings extended her lead over Manzotti, things were less predictable behind. Under the scrutiny of five international standard judges, there was no margin for error and there were a number of red cards posted.
As Greham slowed to maintain her technique, Marie Jackson, fresh from her tremendous victory in the World Masters 20km in Sweden last month, took over third spot. Jennings reached 10km in 51min 42sec and was cruising - seemingly unaffected by a recent knee injury, and/or the 27-hour delay in her flight to the island.
With Manzotti pushing hard to get under the two-hour barrier, the local battle changed again, as Jackson, slowed by a knee problem, was overtaken by Helen Davies who was having a fine race.
By this stage, Greham had been in the penalty zone and ultimately became a dnf. She has masses of potential and will be even stronger next time. After finishing second and third in the last two championship 20km events, this time Jennings took the gold convincingly.
‘I knew it was a fast course, so I was hoping to be a bit quicker,’ she said. ‘I’m delighted to win my first UK 20km title and I would love to come and race here again.’
Manzotti was delighted to achieve a new UK age group record and dip under two hours.
Behind her, the relatively inexperienced Helen Davies knocked more than seven minutes off her previous best time and finished third. Jackson rallied well in the second half to take fourth ahead of the consistent Jayne Farquhar and team-mate Nicola Marshall.
Although producing one of the walks of the day, Davies is not a member of an athletic club so unfortunately she was not eligible for any of the championship medals on offer, but her talent and potential was there for all to see.
Jackson therefore picked up bronze medals in each of the championships - capping a memorable season.
In the RWA team championship, the Manx Harriers’ trio of Jackson, Farquhar and Marshall were dominant - underlining the importance of a strong squad.
The two big names in the men’s race were at the front from the start. Locked together Callum Wilkinson and Cameron Corbishley passed 5km in a steady 21m 05s. Regular visitor Guy Thomas, winner of the Murray Lambden Open 20km in February, was an isolated third. Sole local entrant Chris Addy was looking comfortable for the first half, but soon after was attracting the attention of the judges. He was given a two-minute stint in the penalty zone and was ultimately a dnf. At 10km (41m 43s) Corbishley and Wilkinson were still trading blows, seemingly determined to break each other. As one forged a slight lead, the other would fight back and go to the front. Approaching 15km, Corbishley started to ease ahead and the gap seemed to stick. Getting faster and faster, he forged a lead of 120 metres.
Alas, not all the judges liked what they saw and he was directed into the penalty zone a few laps later. As he served his two-minute penalty, Wilkinson sped past and with only 4km remaining knew that he could take the win. Despite a dramatic effort from Corbishley, he was unable to catch up and finished a little over 100 metres adrift.
The race was a tremendous display of top-class, aggressive racing between the top two 20k walkers in the country.
‘I haven’t done much training since the Paris Olympics, so I knew that Cam would push me hard,’ said Wilkinson.
‘He was strong today, but it went my way. The circuit is definitely rapid and the support was great. Everyone has made me very welcome and I will be back.’
Corbishley admitted that he was gutted to miss out. ‘I wanted to make it as hard for Callum as I could and felt good as the speed increased towards 15km. I got the gap and just kept pushing.
‘I last raced here in 2012 aged 15, so it was great to come back.’
The supporting 10km went to Parish Walk winner Lorna Gleave. Her time of 60 minutes precisely augers well for her End to End ambitions this Sunday.
Behind her, Angie Robinson looked strong throughout.
For once, the juniors raced last and it was nice for them to have vocal support from the senior athletes. In the 3km, Lilee Fletcher (under-13 girl) put on a stylish display to beat all the u15s to set an age group best.
Tim Perry had a fine race with visiting walker Trejan Chechecku-Boamah, only easing ahead over the final kilometre.
Amy Surgeon and Honey-Mae Davies both set personal bests in fourth and fifth places respectively. Lilee, Amy and Tim will be pleased with their form ahead of the English Schools’ Championships at Stoke in less than two weeks time. The 2km saw an excellent walk from Jay Jay Fletcher, who is a real prospect for the future. Polly Davies walked strongly for another good result. The 1km saw Jack Davies repeat his fastest time from earlier in the summer, and a welcome return to racing for Faye Robertson. Manx Harriers extend their thanks to all the officials, competitors and spectators. STEVE PARTINGTON
Results: Women’s 20km walk (25 laps): 1, Abigail Jennings (Aldershot, Farnham and District) 1hr 45min 29ses; 2, Grazia Manzotti (Tongbridge) 1:59.20; 3, Marie Jackson (Manx Harriers) 2:10.00; 4, Jayne Farquhar (Manx Harriers) 2:14.16; 5, Nicola Marshall (MH) 2:19.14. Guest: Helen Davies (Unattached) 2:07.44. DNF Rachael Greham and Louise Hollings (both MH).
Men’s 20km Walk (25 laps): 1, Callum Wilkinson (Enfield and Haringey) 1h 23m 55s; 2, Cameron Corbishley (Medway & Maidstone) 1:24.28; 3, Guy Thomas (Tongbridge) 1:33.37. DNF Chris Addy (Manx Fell Runners).
Mixed 10km walk (12 laps): 1, Lorna Gleave (MH) 1h 00m 00s; 2, Angela Robinson (MFR) 1:13.38. DSQ Maura Kelly (Northern AC).
Mixed 3km walk (three laps): Under-13 girls: Lilee Fletcher (MH) 15m 56s. U15 girls: 1, Amy Surgeon (MH) 19.28; 2, Honey-Mae Davies (Unattached) 21.17. Under-15 boys: 1, Timothy Perry (Northern AC) 16.06; 2, Trejan Chechecku-Boamah (Blackheath & Bromley) 16.14.
Mixed 2km walk (two laps): 1, Jay Jay Fletcher (MH) 11m 24s; 2, Polly Davies (MH) 13.52. Mixed 1km walk (one lap): 1, Jack Davies (MH) 5m 21s; 2, Faye Robertson (MH) 7.23.