The Isle of Man 20km Race Walking Championships take place at the NSC on Sunday (September 8).
Hosted by Manx Harriers, the event is a World Athletics ranking competition incorporating the Isle of Man, England and Race Walking Association 20km championships.
The action on the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway beings at 9.30am with the women’s 20km race, followed two minutes later by the men’s 20km contest at 9.32am.
At 10.15am the under-23 and open 10km event takes place.
Shorter walks for juniors begin at 10.45am with the under-17s tackling the 5km distance while, half an hour later, the under-15s begin their 3km race.
The morning’s action is rounded out at 11.45pm with a 2km race for u13s and a 1km race for u11s.