Crosby were given a tough induction to the European Cricket League on Tuesday lunchtime as they were beaten by 2022 champions Pak I Care Badalona.
The Marown outfit loss the toss at the Cartama Oval in Malaga and the Spanish side soon set about the Manx side’s bowling racking up a score of 156/3 in their 10 overs.
Pick of the Crosby bowlers was Rich Tarr who picked up two wickets in his two-over spell. Ed Walker claimed the other.
In response, the Manx side struggled to get going and regularly lost wickets against their talented opponents as they finished on 78/8.
Rich Tarr top scored for the islanders with 24 from 16 balls, while island cap Chris Langford equalled Tarr’s strike rate with 18 from 12.
The Manx side continue their inaugural campaign at the ‘Champions League of cricket’ later today against the Tallin Stallions from Estonia at 6pm.
Further group games against Austria’s Donaustadt and Guernsey’s Independents follow tomorrow (Wednesday).