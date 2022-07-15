Cricket: Isle of Man all but book place in Euros final

Marylebone Cricket Club play a T20 game against the Isle of Man Development squad at Tromode - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The Isle of Man cricket side have all but sealed their place in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sub-regional Europe A qualifier.

The Manx side comfortably beat Romania by eight wickets in their penultimate group game in Finland on Friday afternoon to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Only a freak set of results, including defeat against a Turkey side on Sunday that has yet to win, will stop them facing off against most likely Italy for a place in next year’s final European qualifiers. Two from that competition will go forward to the full World Cup in 2024.

The Manx won the toss in their latest victory, bowling their opponents out for 120, with the wickets evenly spread. Jacob Butler and Kieran Cawte took two wickets apiece, while Joe Burrows, Dollin Jansen and Chris Langford claimed one each.