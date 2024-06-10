The Isle of Man have begun their ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier in Italy with a win and a loss.
On Sunday the Manx side, which included debutants Sam Barnett and Harry McAleer, lost by 16 runs to France.
France posted a score of 149-8 before restricting the Isle of Man to 133-6 in reply.
Less than 24 hours later the islanders got up and running with an emphatic victory over Turkey.
Batting first, a 52 from George Burrows and a 48 in only 27 balls from skipper Ollie Webster saw the Manx post a score of 187/7 from their 20 overs.
Some tight bowling from the island side restricted Turkey to 101 in reply, with Crosby’s Joe Burrows the pick of the bowlers claiming three wickets for the loss of only 10 runs.
The island side is back in action on Wednesday morning, with hosts Italy the opponents.