The Isle of Man squad has been selected for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup Europe Division Two qualifiers in Denmark.
The 14-strong line-up head to Copenhagen later this month for group matches against the Netherlands, France and Sweden ahead of knockout games.
With games being played in the 50-over format and eight teams competing, the event will have four grounds in operation across the Danish capital.
Isle of Man squad: Aaron Chadwick, Kyle Gunnion, Kai Kiernan, George McAleer, Ollie Nandha, James Plumbley, Cameron Roome, Jared Shepherd, Ryder Spencer, Hugh Tummon, Jake Turner, Tom Ward, Joel Williams and Will Wiseman.
The tournament runs between July 24 and July 30, with the Manx facing the Dutch first on the competition’s opening day.