Cricket: Isle of Man lose to Italy in Euros final

The Isle of Man have lost in the final of cricket’sT20 World Cup Sub Regional qualifiers.

The islanders, who topped their group in the week-long competition in Finland, lost by seven wickets to pre-tournament favourites Italy in Tuesday afternoon’s match.

The Italians won the toss and elected to bowl, soon putting pressure on the Manx side with some tight bowling. This restricted the Isle of Man to 101 in their 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

Crosby wicketkeeper Carl Hartmann top scored with 30 runs, with George Burrows chipping in with 20 and opener Eddie Beard 19 as Burrows finished as one of the tournament’s top run scorers.

In reply George’s brother Joe took two wickets and Castletown’s Dollin Jansen one as Italy knocked off the total in the 11th over.