The Isle of Man’s women’s cricket side recently took on Brazil and Jersey in a series of T20 internationals in Leeds.
The Manx struggled with the bat in both games against the South Americans who were outstanding in the field, making the island batters work hard for every run.
The islanders were bowled out for only 37 with Brazil knocking off the reply inside four overs. Opener Clare Crowe was the Isle of Man’s top scorer with 13.
In game two a good performance in the field saw the Manx restrict a talented Brazil batting side to 145-6.
Opening pair Catherine Perry (2-24) and Lucy Barnett (1-18) bowled well in tandem with Alanya Thorpe, Caitlin Henery and Jo Hicks the other wicket takers.
The Manx, again, however struggled with the bat and were bowled out for 40 as Brazil won by 105 runs.
Two games against Jersey rounded out the trip to New Farnley Cricket Club, the first of which was abandoned because of the weather.
In the match that did go ahead, the Manx bowled first and continued to pick up wickets as they restricted Jersey to 115-7.
Captain Thorpe was the pick of the bowlers with 4-24 with Barnett, Georgie Ford and Hicks each taking a wicket.
The bowlers were well backed up in the field with some good catches and ground fielding with a first stumping for Robyn Stones.
A confident and well-paced opening partnership of 83 from Barnett and Libby Moore and a partnership of 26 from Crowe and Henery saw the Manx over the line in 14.1 overs.
Coach Sally Green added: ‘This was an outstanding result against a talented Jersey side showing great character and resilience to bounce back and play so well after two tough games against Brazil.
‘A special mention to Amelia Griffiths who was too young to play by five days but was great to have as part of the squad.’
