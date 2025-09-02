The finals of the 2025 Island Tennis Championships took place on Friday evening and early on Saturday morning in order to avoid the worst of the day’s weather.
Douglas Lawn Tennis Club’s courts on Kensington Road hosted this year’s championships on behalf of the Isle of Man Lawn Tennis Association.
The finals kicked off with the men’s doubles competition when number one seeds Sean Drewry and Orry Farnworth played the number two seeds, Andrew Maxwell and Nick Reeder.
Drewry and Farnworth were far too strong for Maxwell and Reeder, playing Skupski-style doubles and defeating their opponents in straight sets 6/0, 6/0.
In the women’s doubles Karen Faragher and Rosie Manuja played Charlotte Clarke and Sarah Long.
This section of the tournament was played as a round robin and, after all but one of the matches had been played, the two undefeated teams were the two pairs that met in the competition’s final.
Clarke and Long ultimately proved to be the stronger pairing, coming out on top 6/2, 6/1.
After these two matches, which were played at the same time, the mixed doubles final saw number one seeds Drewry and Clarke take on second seeds Farnworth and Faragher.
The latter pair started well and moved into a 4/1 lead, but it was Drewry and Clarke who fought back to take the first set 6/4 and the second set 6/1 to win the match.
On Saturday the players were back in action on the courts to play the championship’s singles finals.
In the men’s singles, number one seed Drewry played number two seed and defending champion Farnworth.
It proved to be a straightforward win for the 2024 victor 6/1, 6/1 over Drewry who was carrying a shoulder injury.
In the women’s singles, top seed Clarke played Austerberry who had defeated number two seed Long in the semi-final.
Last year’s champion Clarke was far too strong for Austerberry who was making only her second appearance in a final having previously lost to multiple island champion Karen Faragher.
Clarke retained her title in style, winning 6/0, 6/0.
In the third/fourth place play-off matches for the losing semi-finalists, Long beat Lucy Kerr after the longest contest of the morning 7/5, 6/4 and Jayden Go defeated Craig Swann 6/3, 6/4.
Following the finals the presentations were made by Isle of Man Lawn Tennis Association chairman Andy Farnworth who thanked championship referee Paul Jarvis for all his work running the event which started the previous weekend.
