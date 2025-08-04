Peel and St John’s secured Manx cricket's Karran Weekend League on Saturday with a nine-wicket win over Cronkbourne at Mullen-e-Cloie.
The Tromode side were the westerners’ closest rivals in the 40-over league having beaten Crosby and Valkyres, but came up against an impressive bowling display from the Saints at the weekend.
Island bowlers Akkie Van Den Berg, Kieran Cawte and Brendan Bennett did the damage on Saturday, ripping through the Cronkbourne batting line-up.
Van Den Berg finished with figures of 3-28, while paceman Cawte took four wickets for the loss of only 13 runs in a devastating five-over spell.
Bennett was equally economical, finishing on 3-15 after a tight four overs.
Cronkbourne’s batsman never really got a foothold in their innings, opener Dollin Jansen the top scorer with 25 as they finished 106 all out. Nathan Williams was the only other batsman to offer any real resistance when finishing on 17 not out.
The champions made light work of the reply, with openers Ollie Webster and Eddie Beard putting on 65 before the latter was dismissed by Venistan Joy.
Webster, who recently passed the 10,000-run mark for the club, finished on 60 not out and Beard’s younger brother Charlie was seven not out as the hosts reached their target inside 10 overs.
Peel and St John’s will face Castletown in the upcoming Tinker Cup final, while the side’s second XI will take on rivals Crosby in the Blincoe Cup’s finale as the 2025 season draws to a close.
