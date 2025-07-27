FC Isle of Man’s 2025/26 NWCFL Premier Division campaign began on Saturday evening with a frustrating draw with Litherland REMYCA.
With chances at a premium, the Ravens survived a late scare to start their fifth season in the English non-league system with a clean sheet.
After a tense opening period, Dean Pinnington had the first sight at goal after Danny Gerrard won the ball in midfield, but his deflected effort was easily held by Litherland keeper Patrick McLoughlin.
The Ravens’ first big opening saw Josh Cain and Ben Wosser combine to pick out Ste Whitley, but his effort was well stopped by McLoughlin.
Whitley turned provider for the next good chance as he whipped a ball to the back post where Luke Booth headed wide as he tried to put it back across the goal.
On the stroke of half-time, Al Maitland headed over from a Pinnington corner but was perhaps unlucky not to do more, while at the other end Joel Ogiugo fired a good opportunity wide.
In the second half, the Merseyside outfit took more control in the early stages and could’ve been ahead when a header hit the post. Home keeper Adam Killey followed that up with a good stop on the rebound before getting his hands on the ball when a third effort came in.
Kyle Watson, fresh off the bench, had the best opening for the Ravens as he let fly from distance, with McLoughlin doing well to get down to his right and save.
With time ticking away and chances at a premium, Litherland’s Joe Mswale rattled the underside of the bar in added time, but fortunately for the Ravens the ball bounced down and was cleared.
SAM TURTON
