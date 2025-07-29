Footballers across the island can expect several key rule changes ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 season, as match officials prepare to implement new protocols based on updates from the English FA.
With the new campaign set to begin on August 30, pre-season training is already underway for the island’s 26 senior clubs and players and coaches are being urged to familiarise themselves with the updated laws.
One of the headline changes is the introduction of the ‘Captains Only Protocol’, which limits who may approach the referee during matches.
Under Law 3, only the designated team captain, wearing an armband or identified at the coin toss, will be allowed to speak with the referee during incidents.
The aim is to improve on-field behaviour and enhance cooperation.
Another major adjustment is the ‘Eight-Second Goalkeeper Rule’.
From this season under Law 5, goalkeepers will only be allowed to control the ball with their hands for a maximum of eight seconds, with referees instructed to signal the final five seconds of this countdown.
Previously a six-second rule that was rarely enforced, the move is aimed at improving match tempo and cutting down on time-wasting.
There are also updates to Law 9, where non-playing individuals such as substitutes or coaches who unintentionally touch the ball as it leaves play will now only result in an indirect free kick, with no disciplinary action.
But these rules matter only if matches go ahead, so the IoMFA is calling for more referees to keep football on track.