Ramsey Rugby Club have rejoined the England Clubs Championship - more simply known as ‘the leagues’ - after a five-year absence.
The Mooragh Park outfit had competed in the leagues since 2008 and, like everyone else, had a hiatus in 2020 when the pandemic ground the competition to a halt.
In the 21/22 and 22/23 seasons when the leagues restarted in a very different financial landscape, the club felt that the potential costs were too high and took the pragmatic view to sit it out.
But the post-Covid landscape has proved to be very different and a general contraction in playing numbers has left the club with a lack of competitive fixtures.
The decision leaves the club with something of a financial headache. Conditions of entry are that not only will Ramsey have to fund their own away travel costs, but they most also fund the full travel costs of any clubs travelling to the Isle of Man.
Various sponsorship activities are now well underway but of anyone can assist they can contact Connor Cracknell [email protected] for details.
The new start places Ramsey in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire which also features island rivals Vagabonds and the November 29 clash between the two at Mooragh Park appears to be the highlight of the pre-Christmas match-ups.
Ramsey will kick off their season on September 6 with a tie against Congleton who also make a return to the leagues.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.