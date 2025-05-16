Crosby Cricket Club marked a major milestone last week with the official opening of its brand new, state-of-the-art practice net facility at Marown Memorial Playing Fields.
In front of a large gathering of club members, parents and supporters on Thursday evening, the ribbon was cut by club president David Creer, followed by a ceremonial bowling of the first balls by some of the club’s most decorated players.
The event also welcomed representatives from key organisations who supported the project, including Sarah Kelly and Ian Begley of the Manx Lottery Trust, local MHK Jane Poole-Wilson, members of the Marown Memorial Playing Fields Association (MMPF), and representatives from several charitable trusts and funding bodies.
The impressive three-lane net facility replaces the club’s old structure, closer to the heritage trail on the other side of the Memorial Playing Fields, which had served them well for many years but had become outdated and in need of costly maintenance.
The new nets were designed not only to meet the needs of the growing player base, but also to provide all-weather training capability and a safer, more private environment away from public access and the low evening sun.
Speaking at the opening, a club spokesperson described the development as ‘the most impressive cricketing facility the club has seen in over 40 years,’ and praised how well the structure fits into the rural surroundings.
The £120,000 project was brought to life through an extensive fundraising effort over the past 12 months, with a game-changing £50,000 donation from the Manx Lottery Trust leading the way.
Further funding came from the Elizabeth Clucas Trust, the Gough Ritchie Trust, MMPF, and many past and present members of the club.
The club also invested a significant amount of its own funds into the scheme.
Special thanks were given to Craig Hartmann, who led the project from start to finish – from securing quotes and liaising with contractors to form-filling and finishing touches like the signage and footpath.
His commitment was described as vital to the project’s success.
Durant Sports, who were appointed as contractors, began construction in February and completed the work in only three weeks, helped by a stretch of unseasonably dry weather.
The club also recognised the support of volunteers, including Jamie Brown who operated machinery during the ground clearance phase, and others who contributed to tidying and reinstatement works.
Following the formal opening, attendees were treated to a BBQ and refreshments, as three ceremonial matches took place within the new lanes.
Among those stepping up were Manx internationals Carl Hartmann, Chris Langford, Jamie Brown and Ed Walker, as well as long-serving Crosby players Martin Oates and Kevin Quine.
- Would your team like free publicity?
We cover local sports in our newspapers and on our websites, giving clubs and athletes the recognition they deserve.
Send your match reports, tournament results, player milestones, and event announcements to [email protected]
Whether you’re celebrating a big win, highlighting a rising star, or promoting an upcoming fixture, we want to hear from you!
Help us showcase the talent, dedication, and achievements of the Isle of Man’s sporting community - email your stories today and get your team the coverage it deserves.