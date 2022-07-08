Crosby take advantage of Peel rest day to top the table

With league leaders Peel and St John’s sitting out the weekend’s cricket fixtures, Crosby took advantage to move to the top of the table.

This was thanks to a home win against Castletown on Saturday, albeit they have now played one game more than their rivals.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Castletown were all out for 71 runs. Wicket keeper Ben Leinwand was top scorer with 15 but, after the first five wickets fell for only 37 runs, Castletown were always struggling.

In reply, Crosby reached the target in the eighth over but Town did at least have the consolation of picking up three wickets, two of which were catches by Dollin Jansen off father Jaco’s bowling.

The other two matches - Ramsey versus Finch Hill and Valkyres against Cronkbourne - were closer, with Ramsey eventually winning by 21 runs while Cronkbourne enjoyed a five-wicket win.

Luke Ward’s run a ball 79 helped Ramsey set Finch Hill a target of 220. Finch Hill were going well with a partnership of 90 for the third wicket between Sam Barnett and wicket keeper Christian Barnett, but when both Barnett and Webster were out within two runs, the Finch Hill challenge petered out.

Toby Poole-Wilson and all rounder Brandon Achison both picked up three wickets as the last six wickets fell for 55 runs.

After being put in to bat, Valkyres made a strong start in their home game against Cronkbourne at Mullen-e-Cloie.

Hermanth Vyas and Shahid Rafique put on 61 for the first wicket before JJ Griffin bowled Vyas, the first of his three wickets.

Although Wasim Khan added 28, wickets fell regularly at the other end and Jacob Harding wrapped up the innings with four wickets, Valkyres posting a target of 169.